Naval, fishing communities cautioned of gusty winds and rough seas

Naval, fishing communities cautioned of gusty winds and rough seas

October 21, 2023   04:26 pm

The Department of Meteorology issued an advisory this evening (Oct. 21) warning that the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.

After developing into a depression, the low-pressure area is likely to move north-eastwards towards the Bangladesh coast away from Sri Lanka.

Wind speed will be 40 - 45kmph and can increase up to 50 - 55kmph in sea areas between 10N-20N and between 84E-90E.

The Meteorology Department said heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in the aforementioned sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities are advised to be vigilant over the sea areas bounded by 10N - 20N and between 84E - 90E over the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.10.21

Several protests held against increase in electricity tariffs

Several protests held against increase in electricity tariffs

MP Diana Gamage leaves hospital after getting admitted over alleged assault

MP Diana Gamage leaves hospital after getting admitted over alleged assault

Lalith Kotelawala: Renowned Sri Lankan businessman passes away at 84

Lalith Kotelawala: Renowned Sri Lankan businessman passes away at 84

Eheliyagoda Police OIC found dead with gunshot injuries

Eheliyagoda Police OIC found dead with gunshot injuries

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Debt restructuring accelerated through IMF agreement  State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Debt restructuring accelerated through IMF agreement  State Minister Semasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka reaches IMF staff-level agreement on first review (English)

Sri Lanka reaches IMF staff-level agreement on first review (English)