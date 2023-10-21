Naval, fishing communities cautioned of gusty winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology issued an advisory this evening (Oct. 21) warning that the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.

After developing into a depression, the low-pressure area is likely to move north-eastwards towards the Bangladesh coast away from Sri Lanka.

Wind speed will be 40 - 45kmph and can increase up to 50 - 55kmph in sea areas between 10N-20N and between 84E-90E.

The Meteorology Department said heavy showers or thundershowers and very rough or rough seas can also be expected in the aforementioned sea areas.

Naval and fishing communities are advised to be vigilant over the sea areas bounded by 10N - 20N and between 84E - 90E over the next 24 hours.