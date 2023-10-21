Recruitment process for institutions under Finance Ministry to be changed State Minister
October 21, 2023 05:43 pm
State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has revealed that plans are underway to make a comprehensive change pertaining to the recruitment process for institutions under the purview of the Ministry of Finance.
The relevant decision was taken at a meeting of the Financial Advisory Committee held recently, as per a statement Siyamabalapitiya gave to the media following an event in Deraniyagala this morning (21 Oct.).