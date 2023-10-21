Family of three injured in shooting in Ahungalla

A family of three was reportedly injured in a shooting incident in Ahungalla this evening (21 Oct.).

Accordingly, the victims had been travelling on a motorcycle when they were shot at near a school in Uragaha, Ahungalla.

All three persons were subsequently admitted to the Balapaitiya Base Hospital, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said, adding, however, that none of the family members are in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear if one or more assailants were involved. Police are yet to identify the cause behind the shooting.