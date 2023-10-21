Woman forges parliamentary staffer ID, defrauds specialist doctor of millions of rupees

A female resident of Anuradhapura has been arrested and remanded over allegations of scamming a renowned doctor at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital out of millions of rupees.

When the victimised doctor was questioned by Ada Derana’s ‘Ukussa’, he revealed that a post falsely claiming that he had acted inappropriately towards female patients had been circulating on Facebook, following which, the doctor had publicly requested for help, via Facebook itself, for the relevant post to be taken down.

Subsequently, the female suspect had approached him, and had taken the relevant post down for a sum of Rs. 3 million, which had been paid by the doctor in installments.

“She offered to help me, and I expressed the urgency of the situation. I also knew of her contacts and connections, and as she promised, the relevant post was taken down within an hour”, the victimised doctor said in this regard.

However, three months after this incident occurred, a similar post had been circulating on Facebook, consequent to which the doctor filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), suspecting the suspect’s potential involvement in the matter.

The suspect had reportedly portrayed herself to be a woman with many influential connections, and claimed that her husband is currently employed at the President’s Media Division (PMD), while she herself is a Parliamentary staffer.

It was later revealed, however, that the Parliament ID presented by the suspect was, in fact, forged, and that she hold no such position within the House.

Thus, the woman was arrested, and was placed under remand custody until 30 October.