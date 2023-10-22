Heavy showers expected in several provinces

Heavy showers expected in several provinces

October 22, 2023   08:16 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in Western, Southern, Northern and North-Central provinces during the morning too.

Heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, Eastern and Southern provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara, and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island, particularly during evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC posts Rs. 580mn loss in Q3 2023 (English)

Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC posts Rs. 580mn loss in Q3 2023 (English)

Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC posts Rs. 580mn loss in Q3 2023 (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows to lay foundation for temperate society (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows to lay foundation for temperate society (English)

Daily pricing formula for fuel to be introduced in 2024 (English)

Daily pricing formula for fuel to be introduced in 2024 (English)

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in 2024  President Ranil (English)

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in 2024  President Ranil (English)

Woman forges parliamentary staffer ID, defrauds specialist doctor of millions of rupees

Woman forges parliamentary staffer ID, defrauds specialist doctor of millions of rupees

Notorious underworld figure Shakthi Lakruwan threatens police over recent arrest of henchmen

Notorious underworld figure Shakthi Lakruwan threatens police over recent arrest of henchmen

Eheliyagoda Police OIC, found dead with gunshot injuries, confirmed to have died by suicide

Eheliyagoda Police OIC, found dead with gunshot injuries, confirmed to have died by suicide

Founding Chairman of Seylan Bank Lalith Kotelawala passes away

Founding Chairman of Seylan Bank Lalith Kotelawala passes away