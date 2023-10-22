Heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in Western, Southern, Northern and North-Central provinces during the morning too.

Heavy showers about 100mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, Eastern and Southern provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle and Matara, and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island, particularly during evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.