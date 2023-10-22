Veteran beautician Premasiri Hewawasam passes away
October 22, 2023 10:29 am
Veteran beautician Premasiri Hewawasam has passed away early this morning (22) at the age of 64.
Hewawasam had passed away after being admitted to Homagama Base Hospital due to a sudden illness, family sources said.
Mr. Premasiri Hewawasam is considered to have made a remarkable contribution to the beauty and cosmetic industry in Sri Lanka imparting knowledge to the beginners in the industry. He has also won multiple international awards for Sri Lanka.