Veteran beautician Premasiri Hewawasam passes away

Veteran beautician Premasiri Hewawasam has passed away early this morning (22) at the age of 64.

Hewawasam had passed away after being admitted to Homagama Base Hospital due to a sudden illness, family sources said.

Mr. Premasiri Hewawasam is considered to have made a remarkable contribution to the beauty and cosmetic industry in Sri Lanka imparting knowledge to the beginners in the industry. He has also won multiple international awards for Sri Lanka.