Veteran beautician Premasiri Hewawasam passes away

October 22, 2023   10:29 am

Veteran beautician Premasiri Hewawasam has passed away early this morning (22) at the age of 64.

Hewawasam had passed away after being admitted to Homagama Base Hospital due to a sudden illness, family sources said.

Mr. Premasiri Hewawasam is considered to have made a remarkable contribution to the beauty and cosmetic industry in Sri Lanka imparting knowledge to the beginners in the industry. He has also won multiple international awards for Sri Lanka.

