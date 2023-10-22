5,000 school principals to be appointed next month  Edu. State Minister

The appointment letters will be handed over for a group of around 5,000 school principals related to all three grades of the principal service next month, State Minister of Education Aravinda Kumar said.

The Education State Minister further mentioned that a salary increment is likely for the teachers through the upcoming budget.

“Around 5,000 school principals will be recruited for all three grades. We’re ready to hand over the relevant appointment letters on 04 November 2024.”

“I also believe that there will be a salary increment for the teachers through the upcoming budget,” he said.