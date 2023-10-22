Sajith slams govt. over electricity tariff hike

Sajith slams govt. over electricity tariff hike

October 22, 2023   11:56 am

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa alleges that the government is continuing to increase electricity tariffs instead of properly collecting taxes due from the people who should be taxed.

Premadasa also claims that certain government officials have obtained new liquor licenses through ministers without charging taxes from the relevant companies in order to popularize the use of drugs and alcohol.

The Opposition Leader made these remarks while addressing at the 111th Sri Lanka Temperance General Assembly which was held at the Borella Young Men’s Buddhist Association (YMBA) Auditorium.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC posts Rs. 580mn loss in Q3 2023 (English)

Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC posts Rs. 580mn loss in Q3 2023 (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows to lay foundation for temperate society (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows to lay foundation for temperate society (English)

Daily pricing formula for fuel to be introduced in 2024 (English)

Daily pricing formula for fuel to be introduced in 2024 (English)

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in 2024  President Ranil (English)

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in 2024  President Ranil (English)

Woman forges parliamentary staffer ID, defrauds specialist doctor of millions of rupees

Woman forges parliamentary staffer ID, defrauds specialist doctor of millions of rupees

Notorious underworld figure Shakthi Lakruwan threatens police over recent arrest of henchmen

Notorious underworld figure Shakthi Lakruwan threatens police over recent arrest of henchmen

Eheliyagoda Police OIC, found dead with gunshot injuries, confirmed to have died by suicide

Eheliyagoda Police OIC, found dead with gunshot injuries, confirmed to have died by suicide