Sajith slams govt. over electricity tariff hike

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa alleges that the government is continuing to increase electricity tariffs instead of properly collecting taxes due from the people who should be taxed.

Premadasa also claims that certain government officials have obtained new liquor licenses through ministers without charging taxes from the relevant companies in order to popularize the use of drugs and alcohol.

The Opposition Leader made these remarks while addressing at the 111th Sri Lanka Temperance General Assembly which was held at the Borella Young Men’s Buddhist Association (YMBA) Auditorium.