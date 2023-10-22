Body of Sri Lankan woman recovered from rubble of collapsed building in Lebanon

The body of a 65-year-old Sri Lankan woman has been recovered from among the rubble of a destroyed building in Lebanon on Saturday (Oct 21), according to the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

The deceased woman has been identified as I. Premalatha from the Matara area, the SLBFE said.

On Tuesday (Oct. 17), the Sri Lankan Embassy in Beirut confirmed that a Sri Lankan woman was among several persons trapped under the rubble following the collapse of a residential building in Lebanon.

The five-story building in Mansourieh, Lebanon collapsed, on October 16, leaving only three floors standing.

The building owners have said the structure had shown cracks post-Beirut explosion but was promptly repaired, while Brigadier General Raymond Khattar, Director-General of Lebanese Civil Defence attributed the tragedy to two failed columns and recent flooding.