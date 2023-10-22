Body of Sri Lankan woman recovered from rubble of collapsed building in Lebanon

Body of Sri Lankan woman recovered from rubble of collapsed building in Lebanon

October 22, 2023   12:54 pm

The body of a 65-year-old Sri Lankan woman has been recovered from among the rubble of a destroyed building in Lebanon on Saturday (Oct 21), according to the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

The deceased woman has been identified as I. Premalatha from the Matara area, the SLBFE said.

On Tuesday (Oct. 17), the Sri Lankan Embassy in Beirut confirmed that a Sri Lankan woman was among several persons trapped under the rubble following the collapse of a residential building in Lebanon.

The five-story building in Mansourieh, Lebanon collapsed, on October 16, leaving only three floors standing. 

The building owners have said the structure had shown cracks post-Beirut explosion but was promptly repaired, while Brigadier General Raymond Khattar, Director-General of Lebanese Civil Defence attributed the tragedy to two failed columns and recent flooding.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC posts Rs. 580mn loss in Q3 2023 (English)

Overseas Realty (Ceylon) PLC posts Rs. 580mn loss in Q3 2023 (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows to lay foundation for temperate society (English)

Sajith Premadasa vows to lay foundation for temperate society (English)

Daily pricing formula for fuel to be introduced in 2024 (English)

Daily pricing formula for fuel to be introduced in 2024 (English)

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in 2024  President Ranil (English)

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in 2024  President Ranil (English)

Woman forges parliamentary staffer ID, defrauds specialist doctor of millions of rupees

Woman forges parliamentary staffer ID, defrauds specialist doctor of millions of rupees

Notorious underworld figure Shakthi Lakruwan threatens police over recent arrest of henchmen

Notorious underworld figure Shakthi Lakruwan threatens police over recent arrest of henchmen

Eheliyagoda Police OIC, found dead with gunshot injuries, confirmed to have died by suicide

Eheliyagoda Police OIC, found dead with gunshot injuries, confirmed to have died by suicide