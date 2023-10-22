Restructuring of public institution to be expedited - Finance State Minister

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe states that measures will be taken to expedite the procedure of restructuring public institutions.

Joining a press conference in Anuradhapura, Semasinghe pointed out that the restructuring programme of loss-making state institutions is currently being carried out successfully, in order to provide solutions to the current economic crisis.

Furthermore, the State Minister also emphasized that the necessary discussions regarding the foreign debt optimization programme are currently underway.