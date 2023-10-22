Advisories issued for severe lightning, heavy rain and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued separate ‘Amber’ level weather advisories for severe lightning and heavy rain in several provinces as well as for strong winds and rough seas to be in effect until 11.30 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 22).

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces, the Met. Department said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity, according to the department.

It also said that atmospheric conditions are favorable for thunderstorms at most of the places over the island during the evening and night. Heavy showers, above 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Eastern provinces.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has also issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas for Multi-day boats in the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal sea areas during the next 24 hours ending at 02.30 p.m. tomorrow (23).

The low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal is intensified into a depression and likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12hrs, it is likely to move North-eastwards towards Bangladesh coast away from Sri Lanka, it added.

Wind speed will be 40-45 kmph and can increase up to 50-60 kmph in sea areas between 12N - 20N and between 83E – 90E.

Heavy showers or thundershowers and rough or very rough seas can also be expected in above sea areas, according to the Met. Department.

Thus, Naval and fishing communities are advised to be vigilant over the sea areas bounded by 12N - 20N and between 83E – 90E during the next 24 hours. Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.