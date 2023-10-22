More details revealed after fishing trawler carrying heroin and Ice worth over Rs. 4 bn seized

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a local multiday fishing trawler with over 212kg of heroin and ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine) valued at over Rs. 4,000 million concealed inside, in the high seas west of Galle.

The interception has been carried out by Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SLCG) Samudraraksha, based on information derived from a coordinated intelligence operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB). Subsequently, the suspicious trawler was escorted to the Dondra fisheries harbour for further search.

Following the suspicious local multiday fishing trawler being escorted to the Dondra fisheries harbour, the careful search with the Sri Lanka Coast Guard has led to the recovery of 160 packages of heroin, weighing about 180kg and 800g as well as 28 parcels of crystal methamphetamine, weighing around 31kg and 550g contained in 12 sacks this morning (Oct 22), the Navy said.

The special operation mounted about 168km off west of Galle has also led to the apprehension of 05 suspects aboard.

The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, arrived at the Dondra fisheries harbour this morning to personally inspect the seized consignment of narcotics.

Meanwhile, the street value of the seized consignment of drugs weighing around 212kg and 350g held in this operation is believed to be over Rs. 4000 million.

The suspects apprehended in this operation have been identified as residents of the Dondra and Koottegoda areas and aged between 26 and 53.

The suspects along with the stock of narcotic drugs and the fishing trawler were handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau for onward legal action, according to the Navy.

Including the latest seizure, the Sri Lanka Navy has held drugs with a gross street value of over Rs. 15,160 million during operations mounted in 2023, it said.