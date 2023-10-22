The National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India sleuths nabbed the kingpin of a human trafficking racket involved in an attempt to send 61 Sri Lankan nationals abroad illegally after bringing them to India in 2021.

The accused, identified as Mohamed Imran Khan (39) alias Haja Najerbheeden, a native of Ramanathpuram, was secured from his hideout in Theni district by the absconder tracker team (ATT) of the NIA from Bengaluru.

The NIA said that it had been tracking his movements for a few months.

The NIA said that Mohamed Imran Khan was a smuggler and fugitive wanted by several investigation agencies.

“He, along with a Sri Lankan national named Eesan, formerly associated with the LTTE, devised a plan to illegally transport 61 Sri Lankan nationals from the island nation to various locations in Tamil Nadu. They lured these individuals with false promises, including the prospect of obtaining legitimate documentation for emigration to Canada and securing employment,” said the NIA.

NIA registered a case in 2021 after the Tamil Nadu Police’s Q branch secured 23 Sri Lankan nationals and four agents in Madurai, which led to the detention of another 38 Sri Lankan nationals in Mangaluru.

So far, the NIA has arrested 13 suspects in the case and filed a chargesheet against five named Dhinakaran alias Ayya, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Satham Ushen, and Abdul Muheetu.

“Investigations revealed that Imran Khan played a pivotal role in a broader conspiracy involving international human trafficking. He acted as the main conduit responsible for transporting Sri Lankan nationals from their home country to India and subsequently to other nations,” said the NIA.

Source: Times of India

--Agencies