Suspect nabbed for stealing underground copper wires on expressway

October 22, 2023   07:44 pm

An individual who had allegedly cut and removed the copper and aluminum wires that were laid underground for electric poles on the Kadawatha-Kurunegala expressway access road, has been arrested along with 60kg of metal wires which were stolen in this manner.

The arrest has been made by the officers of Expressway Sub-Control Centre at the Athurigiriya Interchange.

It has been revealed during the interrogation of the apprehended suspect that two other individuals have been involved with this illegal activity.

The 29-year-old, who is said to be a drug addict, will be handed over to the Kadawatha Police for onward legal proceedings, while Southern Expressway Traffic Division is conducting further investigations regarding the matter.

