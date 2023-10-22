Suspect nabbed for stealing underground copper wires on expressway

An individual who had allegedly cut and removed the copper and aluminum wires that were laid underground for electric poles on the Kadawatha-Kurunegala expressway access road, has been arrested along with 60kg of metal wires which were stolen in this manner.

The arrest has been made by the officers of Expressway Sub-Control Centre at the Athurigiriya Interchange.

It has been revealed during the interrogation of the apprehended suspect that two other individuals have been involved with this illegal activity.

The 29-year-old, who is said to be a drug addict, will be handed over to the Kadawatha Police for onward legal proceedings, while Southern Expressway Traffic Division is conducting further investigations regarding the matter.