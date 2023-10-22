Pope Francis calls for end to Israel-Hamas conflict

Pope Francis calls for end to Israel-Hamas conflict

October 22, 2023   07:57 pm

Pope Francis pleaded Sunday for an end to the Hamas-Israeli conflict amid fears it could widen, and called for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into to the Gaza Strip.

“War is always a defeat, it is a destruction of human fraternity. Brothers, stop! Stop!” Francis said after his traditional Angelus prayer in Rome’s Saint Peter’s Square.

“I renew my call for spaces to be opened, for humanitarian aid to continue to arrive and for hostages to be freed,” the 86-year-old pontiff said.

Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people.

Israel’s retaliatory bombing campaign has killed more than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, and reduced swathes of densely populated Gaza to smouldering ruins.

Alarm has grown about a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Israel has cut off water, food and power.

A first trickle of aid entered the besieged Strip on Saturday, but UN officials said the 20 trucks permitted to cross were not enough given the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation for 2.4 million people.

Two US hostages were released Friday but over 200 people abducted by the militants are still being held.

Source: AFP
--Agencies

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine -2023.10.22

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.10.22

COPA grills Dept. of the Registrar of Companies over failure to file annual reports

Warning issued over increasing water level at Ravana Falls due to heavy rains

Five suspects nabbed with heroin worth over Rs. 4 billion in fishing trawler

Family of three including 4-month-old injured in shooting at Ahungalla

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

