Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

October 23, 2023   07:40 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most provinces of the island.

Showers may occur in Western, Southern and Eastern provinces during the morning too, it said.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

