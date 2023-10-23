Zonal Education Directors empowered to decide on closing schools in Southern Province

Zonal Education Directors empowered to decide on closing schools in Southern Province

October 23, 2023   08:06 am

Zonal Education Directors have been empowered to decide on closing schools due to adverse weather conditions in Akuressa, Deniyaya, Mulatiyana and Walasmulla areas, according to the Director of Education of the Southern Province.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Matara-Kotapala road has been blocked from Kirilipana due to the collapse of an earthen mound on to the road, preventing vehicles from passing through.

Morawaka-Neluwa Road is also blocked from Morawaka town and Pitabaddara area is flooded due to the Kirama Oya overflowing.

Menahwile a flood warning has been issued for the low-lying areas of the Nilwala River valley in Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Pasgoda, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Thihagoda, Matara and Devinuwara Divisional Secretariat (DS) Divisions. 

