Teenager dies after earth mound collapses on house
October 23, 2023   08:41 am

A 17-year-old boy has reportedly died after a mound of earth collapsed on a house at Dadayamkanda area in Kolonna.

Ada Derana reporter said the incident had occurred last night (22) and that the deceased is an Advanced Level (A/L) student of the Dorapane Maha Vidyalaya.

Meanwhile the police said that the area has been blocked due to the collapse of the earth mound, and that therefore it is difficult to reach there even now.

The body of the teenager has been placed at the Omalpe Hospital.

