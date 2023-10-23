Indonesian woman arrested at BIA with cocaine worth over Rs. 200 mn

An Indonesian passenger was arrested by the Narcotics Control Unit of the Sri Lanka Customs at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last evening (22 Oct.).

The woman, who had arrived from Doha, had attempted to smuggle nearly five kilograms of cocaine into the country, Sri Lanka Customs reported.

Accordingly, the 42-year-old woman, who had travelled to Sri Lanka from Ethiopia via Doha, had hidden 4.59 kilograms of cocaine inside books she had been carrying in her luggage.

The stock of narcotics is estimated to have a street value of over Rs. 230 million according to Sri Lanka Customs, who further stated that both the consignment of narcotics and the woman were handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.