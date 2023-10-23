PHIs to launch strike today

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) has decided to launch a token strike today (23 Oct.), as per a decision made by both, the intermediate management level and the executive board of the union.

The relevant decision was taken at a union meeting held on Sunday (22 Oct.), in light of the fact that several issues faced by the PHIU remain unaddressed, despite repeated requests for solutions in this regard.

Accordingly, members of the PHIs are set to withdraw from duties across the island today, PHIU Secretary Shanaka Bopitiyage said.

Meanwhile, several trade union members serving as engineers, doctors, veterinarians and technical officers in the executive category in the state sector are also slated to stage a protest in Colombo today, in view of the government’s failure to address their concerns.