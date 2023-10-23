Public warned of increased spread of infectious diseases as heavy rainfall continues

The general public has been cautioned over the increased spread of three infectious diseases in the island, as a result of the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

Accordingly, the public has been warned of the spread of eye diseases, diarrhea, and respiratory diseases, often associated with high body temperatures, and are therefore urged to take all possible precautionary measures while also paying attention to their personal health habits.

Speaking further in this regard, Chairman of the Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU), Upul Rohana, emphasised that personal hygiene plays an integral role in controlling the spread of the aforementioned illnesses.

He further stated that a significant increase of dengue cases have also been reported from across the island, as floodwaters subside from those localities that were submerged as a result of the heavy downpours.