Man arrested for stabbing brother-in-law to death

October 23, 2023   01:42 pm

A 28-year-old has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death an individual in Kalpitiya.

Accordingly, the victim, identified as a 34-year-old resident of Kandakuliya, Kalpitiya in Puttalam, had reportedly been stabbed while trying to mediate an altercation between his two brothers-in-law.

The vicitm is believed to have arrived at his brother-in-law’s residence last night (22 Oct.) following a church feast, after which his other brother-in-law had also arrived.

The duo had reportedly then fought over a personal dispute, police said, adding that the deceased had then attempted to intervene to stop the brawl, during which he had been stabbed.

The suspect was subsequently arrested, while further investigations are being conducted by the Kalpitiya Police.

