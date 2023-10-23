Further hearing of Manusha and Harins petition postponed

Further hearing of Manusha and Harins petition postponed

October 23, 2023   01:57 pm

The further hearing of the petition filed by Ministers Manusha Nanayakkara and Harin Fernando, challenging the decision taken by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to oust them from the party and disqualify them of their parliamentary seats, has been postponed until 27 October by the Supreme Court.

The relevant order was issued by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices Vijith Malalgoda, Gamini Amarasekera and Arjuna Obeysekera, when the petition was called in court this morning (23 Oct.),

The further hearing of the relevant petition was postponed in light of the absence of the Justices that participated in the initial hearing, which took place on 12 October.

On 18 July, the SJB Working Committee decided to expel Fernando and Nanayakkara from the party.

In May 2022, the SJB had suspended the party membership of the two parliamentarians after they had accepted ministerial portfolios in the government while the party had vowed to take disciplinary action against them.

MPs Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara were sworn in as the Minister of Tourism & Lands and Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment, respectively.

Fernando and Nanayakkara had said they accepted ministerial portfolios in the government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to do their utmost to find solutions to the ongoing economic crisis as a positive response was not received from many political party leaders for a collective effort.

They both subsequently resigned from their ministerial portfolios on July 9, 2022 along with the rest of the Cabinet, after then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informed the Speaker of Parliament that he intends to resign.

However, they were both reappointed to the same ministerial portfolios by incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe when he appointed a new Cabinet on July 22, 2022.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Cabinet reshuffle: New health and environment ministers appointed

Cabinet reshuffle: New health and environment ministers appointed

Treasury cannot bear the losses of SOEs anymore  State Minister of Finance (English)

Treasury cannot bear the losses of SOEs anymore  State Minister of Finance (English)

Body of Sri Lankan woman recovered from rubble of collapsed building in Lebanon (English)

Body of Sri Lankan woman recovered from rubble of collapsed building in Lebanon (English)

COPA grills Dept. of the Registrar of Companies over failure to file annual reports (English)

COPA grills Dept. of the Registrar of Companies over failure to file annual reports (English)

Sri Lanka fully supports UNSGs program to stop Gaza conflict and establish peace  President (English)

Sri Lanka fully supports UNSGs program to stop Gaza conflict and establish peace  President (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.22

Opposition Leader blames PUCSL and Power Minister over third electricity tariff hike

Opposition Leader blames PUCSL and Power Minister over third electricity tariff hike