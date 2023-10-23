Met Dept. warns of possible cyclonic storm in west-central Bay of Bengal

Met Dept. warns of possible cyclonic storm in west-central Bay of Bengal

October 23, 2023   04:19 pm

The Department of Meteorology on Monday (23 Oct.) warned naval and fishing communities of a possible cyclonic storm in the West-Central Bay of Bengal sea area.

Issuing an ‘Amber’ warning in this regard, the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of the Meteorology Department explained that the depression area over the West-Central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression, and is therefore likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours.

Further, it warned that the storm is likely to move North, towards the Bangladeshi coast, and away from Sri Lanka. 

Wind speed will be 40-45 kmph and can increase up to 55-65 kmph in sea areas between 14N - 20N and between 84E – 92E.

Meanwhile, it was also noted that heavy showers, or thundershowers, and rough seas are also to be expected in areas above sea-level.
Thus, naval and fishing communities have been advised to remain vigilant, and to remain attentive to any further forecasts published by the Department.

