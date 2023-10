Landslide early warnings issued for several areas in four districts

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO), on Monday (23 Oct.), issued early landslide warnings for several localities in the Badulla, Kandy, Kegalle and Kurunegala districts.

Accordingly, a Level 01 (Yellow) alert was issued for the following areas:

• Badulla – Ella Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas

• Kandy - Thumpane DSD and surrounding areas

• Kegalle – Rambukkana and Warkapola DSDs and surrounding areas

• Kurunegala – Polgahawela and Rideegama DSDs and surrounding areas

Meanwhile, the following Level 02 (Amber) alerts were extended:

• Badulla – Haldummulla and Haputhale DSDs and surrounding areas

• Hambantota – Walasmulla and Katuwana DSDs and surrounding areas

• Matara – Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Hakmana, Malimbada, Akuressa, Athuraliya, Welipitiya, Pasgoda, Mulatiyana, Kamburupitiya, Kirinda Puhulwella, Thihagoda and Matara Four Gravets DSDs and surrounding areas

• Ratnapura – Kolonna, Openayake, Godakawela, Kuruwita, Ratnapura, Elapatha, Kalawana, Weligepola and Eheliyagoda DSDs and surrounding areas

The following Level 01 (Yellow) alerts were also extended:

• Badulla – Bandarawela and Passara DSDs and surrounding areas

• Galle – Thawalama, Imaduwa, Bope Poddala, Neluwa, Yakkalamulla, Elpitiya, Niyagama, Akmeemana, Baddegama, Nagoda, Galle Four Gravets and Ambalangoda DSDs and surrounding areas

• Hambantota – Walallawita and Ingiriya DSDs and surrounding areas

• Kalutara – Beliatta and Okewala DSDs and surrounding areas

• Kandy – Udadumbara, Pahathadumabara, Pasbage Korale, Harispattuwa, Udapalatha and Udunuwara DSDs and others surrounding areas

• Nuwara Eliya – Ambagamuwa and Kotmale DSDs and other surrounding areas

• Ratnapura – Kiriella, Pemaldulla, Ayagama, Balangoda, Nivithigala, Imbulpe and Kahawatta DSDs and surrounding areas