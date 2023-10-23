Notice for people in low-lying areas of Uruboku Oya

The Irrigation Department requests people residing in the low-lying areas along banks of the Uruboku Oya basin in Hambantota District to remain cautious as the Muruthawela Reservoir has reached spill level.

The department’s Director of Irrigation (Hydrology & Disaster Management) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara said that the sluice gates of the Muruthawela Reservoir will likely be opened tonight.

He further stated that due to this, it is imperative that the people residing in the low-lying on both sides of the Uruboku Oya below the Murutawela Reservoir pay high attention to this situation.