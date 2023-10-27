Navy intercepts another fishing trawler carrying large stock of narcotics
File Photo.

Navy intercepts another fishing trawler carrying large stock of narcotics

October 23, 2023   08:59 pm

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a local multi-day fishing trawler with a large stock of narcotics suspected to be heroin on the high seas, during a special operation carried out based on intelligence received.

Following a special operation mounted by the Sri Lanka Navy, on receipt of information from the State Intelligence Service (SIS), a local multi-day fishing trawler with a large stock of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, has been intercepted on high seas. 

The apprehended trawler and five suspects aboard are currently being escorted to the Port of Colombo for onward action, the navy said.

The latest detection comes just a day after the Sri Lanka Navy had intercepted a local multi-day fishing trawler with over 212kg of heroin and ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine) valued at over Rs. 4,000 million, in the high seas west of Galle.

After being escorted to the Dondra fisheries harbour, a thorough search had led to the recovery of 160 packages of heroin, weighing about 180kg and 800g as well as 28 parcels of crystal methamphetamine, weighing around 31kg and 550g contained in 12 sacks on Sunday (Oct. 22).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.27

Police officers charged hefty sums of money to provide outside food to 'Harak Kata'?

Police officers charged hefty sums of money to provide outside food to 'Harak Kata'?

Fraudulent financial institute swindles people out of nearly Rs. 10bn; suspect arrested

Fraudulent financial institute swindles people out of nearly Rs. 10bn; suspect arrested

Medical students protesting in Colombo tear-gassed by police

Medical students protesting in Colombo tear-gassed by police

Clothing store in Pettah gutted in massive fire; cause determined

Clothing store in Pettah gutted in massive fire; cause determined

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Vedda Chief urges for measures against elephant cruelty

Vedda Chief urges for measures against elephant cruelty

Blood samples obtained from 'Sita' elephant who sustained gunshot wounds

Blood samples obtained from 'Sita' elephant who sustained gunshot wounds