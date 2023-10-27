Navy intercepts another fishing trawler carrying large stock of narcotics

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a local multi-day fishing trawler with a large stock of narcotics suspected to be heroin on the high seas, during a special operation carried out based on intelligence received.

The apprehended trawler and five suspects aboard are currently being escorted to the Port of Colombo for onward action, the navy said.

The latest detection comes just a day after the Sri Lanka Navy had intercepted a local multi-day fishing trawler with over 212kg of heroin and ‘Ice’ drugs (crystal methamphetamine) valued at over Rs. 4,000 million, in the high seas west of Galle.

After being escorted to the Dondra fisheries harbour, a thorough search had led to the recovery of 160 packages of heroin, weighing about 180kg and 800g as well as 28 parcels of crystal methamphetamine, weighing around 31kg and 550g contained in 12 sacks on Sunday (Oct. 22).