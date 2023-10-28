Showers or thundershowers expected after 2pm

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers are expected in many areas of the island, except in Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces, after 2:00 p.m. today (Oct. 27).

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces, as well as in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle, particularly in the afternoon or at night.

Winds will be south-easterly or variable in the direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.