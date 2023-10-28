Qatar sentences 8 Indian ex-naval officers to death

India has said it is exploring all legal options after a court in Qatar sentenced eight former Indian naval officers to death on unspecified charges.

Reports say the eight men, who worked with a private company in Qatar, were arrested on spying charges last year.

Neither Qatar nor India have revealed the specific charges against them.

On Thursday, the Indian government said it was “deeply shocked” and will take up the verdict with Qatari authorities.

The country’s foreign ministry said it was awaiting the detailed judgment and attaches “high importance to this case” and “have been following it closely”.

“We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it will not make further comment because of the “confidential nature of proceedings of this case”.

Millions of Indians live in the Gulf, where they work as semi-skilled and unskilled low-income workers.

These migrant workers have played a key role in building the economies of Gulf Arab states and also make an important source of income for India.



Source: BBC

-Agencies