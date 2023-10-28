Couple arrested over recent shooting incident in Dehiwala

A married couple has been arrested for their complicity in a shooting incident that took place in August. The arrest was made in the area of Badowita, Dehiwala on Thursday (Oct. 26).

Two assailants on a motorcycle had opened fire at a 30-year-old man on August 19, 2023, near the sports ground at Auburn Place, Dehiwala. The victim was rushed to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila with critical injuries.

It was reported that the victim, who had returned home after work, was standing near the road in front of his residence when the gunmen opened fire. The police suspected that the assailants were targeting someone else and had accidentally shot the man in question.

Dehiwala Police subsequently initiated investigations into the incident.

Accordingly, the investigating officers have arrested the 28-year-old gunman was arrested along with his wife, 31, who is charged with aiding and abetting the shooting.

A live grenade was found on the suspects and the motorcycle used by the assailants was also impounded by the police.

The arrested couple is slated to be produced before the court.