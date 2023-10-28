Green Path closed due to medical students protest

Green Path closed due to medical students protest

October 27, 2023   05:02 pm

Green Path, Colombo has been completely closed for traffic owing to a protest staged by the Medical Faculty Students’ Action Committee.

Accordingly,  the road has been closed from Nelum Pokuna, to the Public Library in Colombo.

The Medical Faculty Students’ Action Committee took to the roads this afternoon (27 Oct.) from the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, accusing the government of attempting to destroy free education in the country by conspiring with private higher education institutions, namely Lyceum Campus, NSBM Green University, Gateway Graduate School and the Kotelawala Defence University.

They also accused the government of being involved in a conspiracy to further destroy Sri Lanka’s free healthcare system by imposing allowance cuts and urged that the issues faced by the medical faculty of the Universities of Moratuwa, Wayamba and Sabaragamuwa be resolved immediately.

