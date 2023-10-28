Emergency hotline set up for Sri Lankans in Middle East

The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo has set up two emergency hotline mobile numbers for Sri Lankan nationals residing in the Middle East.

Accordingly, the hotline numbers; 0094711 757 536 or 0094711 466 585, were set up for Sri Lankan nationals residing in the Middle East to contact the Ministry pertaining to any concerns or assistance they may require with regards to the ongoing conflict situation in the Middle East.

Issuing a release in this regard, the Ministry further noted that the Consular Affairs could also be contacted during regular office hours via the landline telephone number +94 112 338 837 and email: repatriation.consular@mfa.gov.lk

All Sri Lankans residing in the Middle East were also advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid travelling to areas affected by conflict, and keep in constant contact with the Sri Lankan Missions in Tel Aviv (Israel) and Ramallah (Palestine) in case of any emergency.