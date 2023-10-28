Emergency hotline set up for Sri Lankans in Middle East

Emergency hotline set up for Sri Lankans in Middle East

October 27, 2023   06:16 pm

The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Colombo has set up two emergency hotline mobile numbers for Sri Lankan nationals residing in the Middle East.

Accordingly, the hotline numbers; 0094711 757 536 or 0094711 466 585, were set up for Sri Lankan nationals residing in the Middle East to contact the Ministry pertaining to any concerns or assistance they may require with regards to the ongoing conflict situation in the Middle East.

Issuing a release in this regard, the Ministry further noted that the Consular Affairs  could also be contacted during regular office hours via the landline telephone number +94 112 338 837 and email: repatriation.consular@mfa.gov.lk 

All Sri Lankans residing in the Middle East were also advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid travelling to areas affected by conflict, and keep in constant contact with the Sri Lankan Missions in Tel Aviv (Israel) and Ramallah (Palestine) in case of any emergency.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Teachers and principals launch series of protests across the country (English)

Teachers and principals launch series of protests across the country (English)

Teachers and principals launch series of protests across the country (English)

Health Minister says govt is trying to streamline medicine procurement process (English)

Health Minister says govt is trying to streamline medicine procurement process (English)

At least 20 hospitalized after massive fire in Pettah (English)

At least 20 hospitalized after massive fire in Pettah (English)

Green Path closed due to medical students protest (English)

Green Path closed due to medical students protest (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.27

Police officers charged hefty sums of money to provide outside food to 'Harak Kata'?

Police officers charged hefty sums of money to provide outside food to 'Harak Kata'?

Fraudulent financial institute swindles people out of nearly Rs. 10bn; suspect arrested

Fraudulent financial institute swindles people out of nearly Rs. 10bn; suspect arrested

Medical students protesting in Colombo tear-gassed by police

Medical students protesting in Colombo tear-gassed by police