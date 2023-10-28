SC grants time to file objections against petition seeking postponement of A/L exam

The Supreme Court on Friday (27 Oct.) granted time for the Education Minister and the other respondents named in a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by a group of students seeking the postponement of the G.C.E Advanced Level examination, to file objections in this regard.

Accordingly, the respondents were granted time until 07 November to file objections, when the petition was taken up today before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising of Justices Murdhu Fernando, Kumudun Wickramasinghe and Priyantha Fernando.

Meanwhile, it was also decided that the petition would be taken up for consideration on 23 November, after considering a request made by Attorney-at-Law Lakshan Dias, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

The relevant FR petition was filed by three Advanced Level students, seeking the postponement of the G.C.E Advanced Level exam, slated to commence on 04 January 2024.

They claimed that as per the general criteria of the examination, students are entitled to a period of 495 days to complete their syllabi. However, in their petition, the students explained that owing to various reasons including the electricity crisis and daily power cuts imposed last year, it only allowed for a study period of 300 days.

Thus, the petitioning students stated that due to this, they were unable to complete the syllabi of all their subjects, and would be therefore be placed at a grave disadvantage if they are required to sit for the G.C.E Advanced Level examination under such conditions.

The Minister of Education, Secretary to the Ministry of Education, the Commissioner General of Examinations and the Attorney General were named as respondents in the relevant petition.