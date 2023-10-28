Online authentication of O/L and A/L certificates launched

The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the Department of Examinations, has launched an online service for the authentication of G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) and Advanced Level (A/L) exam certificates issued.

The online authentication services are accessible for GCE O/L and A/L exam certificates which were issued from the year 2001 onwards.

Under the new online system, individuals can apply for authentication of O/L and A/L exam certificates through the Consular Affairs Division’s online platform. It is no longer required for applicants to visit the Consular Affairs Division in person to apply and collect the authenticated certificates.

The Foreign Ministry said the following steps need to be followed for this service:

Visit the official website of the Examinations Department and submit an online application for O/L and A/L examination certificates through link: https://certificate.doenets.lk/certificate

After the certificate is generated, applicants will receive a confirmation via SMS, containing a unique reference number for each certificate along with the link.

Once the SMS confirmation is received, applicants can proceed to request the Consular Affairs Division for authentication of the document through the link: http://consular.mfa.gov.lk:90/

Fees associated with the certificate generation and authentication are required to be paid online to both the Department of Examinations and the Consular Affairs Division individually by using each link provided above.

Further details can be obtained via the following telephone number: 011-2338812