Cause of Pettah clothing store fire determined

Cause of Pettah clothing store fire determined

October 27, 2023   11:58 pm

A clothing store at a six-storey building in Pettah was gutted in a massive fire that broke out on Friday morning (Oct. 27).

The flames were determined to have erupted at around 9:30 a.m. when a stock of diesel caught fire while the employees attempted to light an incense burner.

Reportedly, the fire, which rapidly spread to an electricity generator, had ripped through the establishment in no time.

Swinging into action, the Colombo Fire Brigade had dispatched 11 fire engines with 45 firefighters to the 2nd Cross Street in Pettah to tackle the flames blazing inside the shop.

The employees and customers of the store who were trapped inside the building were rescued due to the relentless efforts of the firefighters.

The flames were doused after nearly a two-hour struggle.

A total of 20 people who sustained burn injuries and were suffering from respiratory difficulties were rushed to the Colombo National Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Reports revealed that six of them were receiving treatment at the intensive care unit.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Teachers and principals launch series of protests across the country (English)

Teachers and principals launch series of protests across the country (English)

Teachers and principals launch series of protests across the country (English)

Health Minister says govt is trying to streamline medicine procurement process (English)

Health Minister says govt is trying to streamline medicine procurement process (English)

At least 20 hospitalized after massive fire in Pettah (English)

At least 20 hospitalized after massive fire in Pettah (English)

Green Path closed due to medical students protest (English)

Green Path closed due to medical students protest (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.27

Police officers charged hefty sums of money to provide outside food to 'Harak Kata'?

Police officers charged hefty sums of money to provide outside food to 'Harak Kata'?

Fraudulent financial institute swindles people out of nearly Rs. 10bn; suspect arrested

Fraudulent financial institute swindles people out of nearly Rs. 10bn; suspect arrested

Medical students protesting in Colombo tear-gassed by police

Medical students protesting in Colombo tear-gassed by police