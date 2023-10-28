Cause of Pettah clothing store fire determined

A clothing store at a six-storey building in Pettah was gutted in a massive fire that broke out on Friday morning (Oct. 27).

The flames were determined to have erupted at around 9:30 a.m. when a stock of diesel caught fire while the employees attempted to light an incense burner.

Reportedly, the fire, which rapidly spread to an electricity generator, had ripped through the establishment in no time.

Swinging into action, the Colombo Fire Brigade had dispatched 11 fire engines with 45 firefighters to the 2nd Cross Street in Pettah to tackle the flames blazing inside the shop.

The employees and customers of the store who were trapped inside the building were rescued due to the relentless efforts of the firefighters.

The flames were doused after nearly a two-hour struggle.

A total of 20 people who sustained burn injuries and were suffering from respiratory difficulties were rushed to the Colombo National Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Reports revealed that six of them were receiving treatment at the intensive care unit.