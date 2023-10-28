President Ranil calls for unity in building a new Sri Lanka

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged all politicians and citizens to set their sights on a new vision for the nation, emphasizing the need to build a new country, a fresh economy and a reinvigorated political system, united for the common good.

The Head of State made this solemn call to all politicians and citizens alike acknowledging the inherent political differences in a multi-party democracy.

These remarks were made during the event held at the Royal College in Colombo on Friday (Oct. 27) to mark ‘a century of educational excellence at Reid Avenue,’ the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

During his speech, the President also lauded the remarkable quality of education provided by Sri Lanka’s schools, with a special mention of institutions like Royal College.

He stressed that the A-level curriculum in Sri Lanka is renowned for its rigor and its special emphasis on nurturing exceptional students while maintaining a high standard of academic excellence.

President Wickremesinghe underscored the significance of the current moment, describing it as a turning point where the old order is facing a crisis.

He firmly stated that returning to the ways of the past in economics, education and politics is not an option. Instead, he called for a collective effort to forge a new future for the nation, a country that aligns with the aspirations of its citizens.

The PMD said the President’s words resonated with history, as he traced the journey of Royal College from its early days. He has highlighted that Royal College, along with many other renowned institutions, has been instrumental in producing leaders and scholars who have contributed significantly to the development of Sri Lanka.

As the Head of State concluded his speech, he emphasized the importance of not only commemorating a century-old building but also celebrating the traditions, values and contributions that have been integral to Royal College. He urged the students and citizens to look toward the future, recognizing the evolving landscape of education and the changing world.

President Wickremesinghe hinted at forthcoming changes in education and urged a paradigm shift in the management of schools to meet the challenges of the modern world. He stressed the need to adapt to new technologies and sciences, especially in addressing pressing global issues like climate change.