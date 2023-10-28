Heavy rainfall of about 100mm likely today

Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of afternoon thundershowers, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast today (Oct. 28).

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers are expected at several places in most provinces of the island after 02:00 p.m.

Heavy showers of about 100mm are likely in parts of the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces as well as in the Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Kankesanthurai via Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers will occur over other sea areas around the island, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be southeasterly or variable in the direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.