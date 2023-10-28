Amber alert issued for severe lightning in several districts

October 28, 2023   01:37 pm

The Department of Meteorology on Saturday (28 Oct.) issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for thundershowers and severe lightning in several parts of the island.

In the advisory issued this afternoon, the Department warned that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces, and in the Kurunegala, Polonnaruwa and Ampara districts after 02:00 p.m.

The Meteorology Department further warned the public of the possibility of temporary localised strong winds during thundershowers, and thus requested that all adequate precautions be taken to minimise the possible damages caused by lightning activity.

The public have been advised to take the following actions in the event of severe lightning;

• Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
• Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms
• Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms
• Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc.
• Beware of fallen trees and power lines
• For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities

