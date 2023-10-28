Will import rice if prices continue to soar above MRP - Trade Minister warns

October 28, 2023   08:20 pm

Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando has warned that the government will take measures to import rice if local vendors cannot adhere to the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) imposed for rice.

The Minister’s statement comes against the backdrop where a significant increase was seen in rice prices in the market.

Local rice vendors claimed that they are no longer able to adhere to the MRP, and attributed the soaring rice prices to the increase in the price of paddy.

However, responding to this increase in prices, Minister Fernando assured that constant raids will be carried out under his directives across the island so as to ensure that no additional burden is being placed on the people of the country by way of increased expenses.

Thus, he further noted that in the event such raids are unable to control the increased rice prices, the relevant officials will be informed to take the required measures in order to import rice.

