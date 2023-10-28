Tangalle Sudda confesses to killing 19 people

Notorious underworld figure Nilantha Kumara, alias ‘Tangalle Sudda’, has confessed to nearly 20 murders, police said.

The suspect had reportedly confessed to the murder of 19 persons while being interrogated by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), following his recent arrest.

Furthermore, ‘Tangalle Sudda’ had also reportedly confessed to having carried out several hits for other ill-famed crime lords, including ‘Makandure Madush’.

The suspect was recently arrested by the Crime Investigation Unit of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), with 10 grams of methamphetamine (‘Ice’) in his possession.

According to police, a locally-made firearm believed to have been used by the criminal for the alleged murders was also recovered from Unawatuna.