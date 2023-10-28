At least 32 dead and 63 injured in Egypt car crash

At least 32 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Egypt, the health ministry has said.

The collision occurred on Saturday morning in Egypt’s Beheira governorate on the Cairo-Alexandria road, 131km (82 miles) north of the capital Cairo.

At least 63 people have been injured, the health ministry said.

State newspaper Al-Ahram said the crash involved a passenger bus and several cars, some of which caught fire.

It said many of those killed were burnt to death.

At least 20 ambulances were sent to the crash site, the health ministry said in a statement.

Health minister Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Wadi al-Natrun, while others were takento Al-Nubaria.

Traffic collisions are common in Egypt. Roads are often in poor condition and the highway code is often not followed.

Source - BBC

- Agencies