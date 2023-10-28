At least 32 dead and 63 injured in Egypt car crash

At least 32 dead and 63 injured in Egypt car crash

October 28, 2023   09:01 pm

At least 32 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Egypt, the health ministry has said.

The collision occurred on Saturday morning in Egypt’s Beheira governorate on the Cairo-Alexandria road, 131km (82 miles) north of the capital Cairo.

At least 63 people have been injured, the health ministry said.

State newspaper Al-Ahram said the crash involved a passenger bus and several cars, some of which caught fire.

It said many of those killed were burnt to death.

At least 20 ambulances were sent to the crash site, the health ministry said in a statement.

Health minister Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Wadi al-Natrun, while others were takento Al-Nubaria.

Traffic collisions are common in Egypt. Roads are often in poor condition and the highway code is often not followed.

Source - BBC

- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.28

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.28

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.28

Several groups take to streets against increased electricity tariffs

Several groups take to streets against increased electricity tariffs

CCD arrests hitman who had deserted Sri Lanka Army

CCD arrests hitman who had deserted Sri Lanka Army

CCTV: Recent break-in and murder of security guard at NLDB Sales Center

CCTV: Recent break-in and murder of security guard at NLDB Sales Center

Remains of Sri Lankan woman killed in Israel brought to Sri Lanka

Remains of Sri Lankan woman killed in Israel brought to Sri Lanka

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine -2023.10.28

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine -2023.10.28

Political parties and civil service organisations protest against increased electricity tariffs

Political parties and civil service organisations protest against increased electricity tariffs