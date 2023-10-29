Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

October 29, 2023   08:07 am

The Department of Meteorology says atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of afternoon thundershowers.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most provinces of the island after 02.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be south-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

CBSL Governor urges IMF to be pragmatic, flexible and more'country-specific' (English)

CBSL Governor urges IMF to be pragmatic, flexible and more'country-specific' (English)

Parliamentarians still concerned about country's future (English)

Parliamentarians still concerned about country's future (English)

Chief of Delegation of German Industry & Commerce calls on SL Opposition Leader (English)

Chief of Delegation of German Industry & Commerce calls on SL Opposition Leader (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.28

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.28

Several groups take to streets against increased electricity tariffs

Several groups take to streets against increased electricity tariffs

CCD arrests hitman who had deserted Sri Lanka Army

CCD arrests hitman who had deserted Sri Lanka Army

CCTV: Recent break-in and murder of security guard at NLDB Sales Center

CCTV: Recent break-in and murder of security guard at NLDB Sales Center