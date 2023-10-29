Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of afternoon thundershowers.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most provinces of the island after 02.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be south-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.