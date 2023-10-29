37 Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lankan waters

37 Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lankan waters

October 29, 2023   09:13 am

At least 37 Indian fishermen have been apprehended by the Sri Lanka Navy for trespassing into local maritime areas off the northern coast.

Accordingly, the Indian nationals were arrested, along with five fishing trawlers, off of the coasts of  Mannar and Delft Island, Jaffna, Sri Lanka Navy reported.

The arrests were made during special naval operations carried out on Saturday evening (28 Oct.), and in the early hours of Sunday (29 Oct.),

In these operations, the North Central Naval Command held three Indian poaching trawlers who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Mannar, with 23 Indian fishermen aboard, while the Northern Naval Command apprehended two Indian poaching trawlers with 14 Indian fishermen aboard near Delft Island.

The apprehended fishermen and their fishing trawlers were brought to the Talaimannar Pier and Kankasanthurai harbour and are due to be handed over to the Talaimannar and Jaffna Fisheries Inspectors for onward legal action.

A total of 174 Indian fishermen have been apprehended by the Sri Lanka Navy thus far in 2023, including the 37 apprehended in the aforementioned operations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

CBSL Governor urges IMF to be pragmatic, flexible and more'country-specific' (English)

CBSL Governor urges IMF to be pragmatic, flexible and more'country-specific' (English)

Parliamentarians still concerned about country's future (English)

Parliamentarians still concerned about country's future (English)

Chief of Delegation of German Industry & Commerce calls on SL Opposition Leader (English)

Chief of Delegation of German Industry & Commerce calls on SL Opposition Leader (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.28

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.28

Several groups take to streets against increased electricity tariffs

Several groups take to streets against increased electricity tariffs

CCD arrests hitman who had deserted Sri Lanka Army

CCD arrests hitman who had deserted Sri Lanka Army