Three persons arrested for extorting former PUCSL chairman

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from the former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), Janaka Ratnayake.

Accordingly, three persons were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs. 1.5 million from Mr. Ratnayake, Ada Derana learns.

Earlier, Ratnayake had reportedly lodged a complaint at the Kirulapone Police Station alleging that he received a phone call from an individual, who had claimed to have received a contract to assassinate him, and had demanded Rs. 1.5 million to spare his life.

Investigations into the former PUCSL chairman’s complaint were later handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), as per the directive of the Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) in charge of the Western Province.