Public service trade unions to launch protest campaign tomorrow

Several state sector and provincial public service trade unions are set to launch an island-wide protest campaign on Monday (30 Oct.), over several demands.

Accordingly, co-ordinator of the trade union collective Chandana Sooriyarachchi stated that the protest is slated to commence at 12.00 noon tomorrow, demanding an allowance of Rs. 20,000, or an increase of wages through the 2024 Budget.

Development officers, Management Service Officers, Grama Niladhari officers, Samurdhi officers, Office Services and other employees of the Provincial Public Service sector are set to join tomorrow’s protest campaign, Sooriyarachchi further noted.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) too, is scheduled to launch a strike action next week, GMOA spokesman Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe said.