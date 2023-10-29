Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out from the remaining matches of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, following a hamstring injury.

Kumara sustained a hamstring injury during Sri Lanka’s clash with England, where he was named the ‘Player of the Match’ after he picked up 3-35, helping Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets.

Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera is set to replace Kumara for the remaining matches, cricket sources reported, adding that his name has been sent to the ICC Event Technical Committee for approval.