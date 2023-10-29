Ex-Senior DIG remanded for drunk driving and causing collision

Ex-Senior DIG remanded for drunk driving and causing collision

October 29, 2023   02:27 pm

Former Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) (Retd.) Ravi Seneviratne has been remanded, following his arrest for causing a multiple-vehicle collision while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Accordingly, the former Senior DIG has been remanded until 01 November on orders of the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

Former SDIG Seneviratne was arrested earlier today (29 Oct.), for colliding against three other vehicles on Marine Drive last night (28 Oct.), while under the influence of alcohol.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

CBSL Governor urges IMF to be pragmatic, flexible and more'country-specific' (English)

CBSL Governor urges IMF to be pragmatic, flexible and more'country-specific' (English)

Parliamentarians still concerned about country's future (English)

Parliamentarians still concerned about country's future (English)

Chief of Delegation of German Industry & Commerce calls on SL Opposition Leader (English)

Chief of Delegation of German Industry & Commerce calls on SL Opposition Leader (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.28

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME |2023.10.28

Several groups take to streets against increased electricity tariffs

Several groups take to streets against increased electricity tariffs

CCD arrests hitman who had deserted Sri Lanka Army

CCD arrests hitman who had deserted Sri Lanka Army