Ex-Senior DIG remanded for drunk driving and causing collision

Former Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) (Retd.) Ravi Seneviratne has been remanded, following his arrest for causing a multiple-vehicle collision while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Accordingly, the former Senior DIG has been remanded until 01 November on orders of the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

Former SDIG Seneviratne was arrested earlier today (29 Oct.), for colliding against three other vehicles on Marine Drive last night (28 Oct.), while under the influence of alcohol.