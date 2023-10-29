Mobile phones, SIM cards found during STF raid at Boossa Prison

Several contraband items including two mobile phones were found inside the Boossa Prison during a special raid conducted by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Accordingly, two mobile phones, two SIM cards and two phone chargers carefully hidden inside the cells were recovered by the STF personnel during the raid carried out in Wards ‘A’ and ‘D’ of the prison on Saturday (28 Oct.).

Wards ‘A’ and ‘D’ of the prison are reportedly used to detain criminals involved in organised crime.

The seized items were subsequently handed over to the office of the Galle region’s Commanding Officer of the STF for further investigations.