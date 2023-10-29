New property tax to be introduced in 2025

New property tax to be introduced in 2025

October 29, 2023   07:30 pm

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has revealed that it has been planned to introduce a new property tax from 2025.

Accordingly, plans have been prepared for the introduction of the relevant tax in the year 2025, in accordance with the recommendations made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said.

Explaining the matter further, the State Minister revealed that the new property tax is expected to be levied on individuals who own large amounts of property.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Nurses' union vows to join hands with public for 'Aragalaya' over medical crisis

Nurses' union vows to join hands with public for 'Aragalaya' over medical crisis

Protests against increasing electricity tariffs intensify

Protests against increasing electricity tariffs intensify

Health Minister assures shortage of doctors and nurses will be resolved soon

Health Minister assures shortage of doctors and nurses will be resolved soon

Public service trade unions to launch protest campaign tomorrow

Public service trade unions to launch protest campaign tomorrow

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

CBSL Governor urges IMF to be pragmatic, flexible and more'country-specific' (English)

CBSL Governor urges IMF to be pragmatic, flexible and more'country-specific' (English)