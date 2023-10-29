PHIs to launch two-day island-wide strike

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) have decided to launch a two-day strike from tomorrow (30 Oct.), putting forward several demands.

Accordingly, the PHIU is slated to engage in the island-wide strike action on Monday and Tuesday (31 Oct.).

Meanwhile, several state sector and provincial public service trade unions are also set to launch an island-wide protest campaign at 12.00 noon tomorrow, with Development officers, Management Service Officers, Grama Niladhari officers, Samurdhi officers, Office Services and other employees of the Provincial Public Service sector expected to participate.

The protest campaign has been planned calling for either an allowance of Rs. 20,000, or an increase of wages through the 2024 Budget.