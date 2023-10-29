PHIs to launch two-day island-wide strike

PHIs to launch two-day island-wide strike

October 29, 2023   08:10 pm

The Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU) have decided to launch a two-day strike from tomorrow (30 Oct.), putting forward several demands.

Accordingly, the PHIU is slated to engage in the island-wide strike action on Monday and Tuesday (31 Oct.).

Meanwhile, several state sector and provincial public service trade unions are also set to launch an island-wide protest campaign at 12.00 noon tomorrow, with Development officers, Management Service Officers, Grama Niladhari officers, Samurdhi officers, Office Services and other employees of the Provincial Public Service sector expected to participate.

The protest campaign has been planned calling for either an allowance of Rs. 20,000, or an increase of wages through the 2024 Budget.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Nurses' union vows to join hands with public for 'Aragalaya' over medical crisis

Nurses' union vows to join hands with public for 'Aragalaya' over medical crisis

Protests against increasing electricity tariffs intensify

Protests against increasing electricity tariffs intensify

Health Minister assures shortage of doctors and nurses will be resolved soon

Health Minister assures shortage of doctors and nurses will be resolved soon

Public service trade unions to launch protest campaign tomorrow

Public service trade unions to launch protest campaign tomorrow

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

Marine Industries Chamber vows to unlock SL's untapped potential in offshore marine industry (English)

CBSL Governor urges IMF to be pragmatic, flexible and more'country-specific' (English)

CBSL Governor urges IMF to be pragmatic, flexible and more'country-specific' (English)